Jamal Adams recently gave the New York Jets a list of who he wants to play for and he’s adding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After a one-sided war of words on the part of safety Jamal Adams against the New York Jets, the All-Pro finally requested a trade. The two sides are struggling to gain traction in contract extension talks. The LSU product listed seven teams that he would welcome at trade to, but ESPN’s Field Yates reported that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have joined the list of suitable targets.

Multiple comments on social media led to Adams formally requesting an exit from New York in a matter of days this past week. Upon his request, Adams named teams such as the Ravens, Eagles and Texans, among others, as possible destinations. This new report, however, added an intriguing target to the long list.

The Bucs have had a complete overhaul after the splash signing of future Hall of Famer Tom Brady. They sent more shockwaves when they lured former All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski out of retirement. The situation couldn’t be better for Adams to win, but a reunion with former Jets coach Todd Bowles is another major factor in this possibility.

Bowles is currently the defensive coordinator in Tampa Bay after serving as head coach in New York for four years. He was at the helm when the Jets drafted Adams back in 2017 and helped morph him into one of the best safeties in the league.

Given the connection from their time together, plus the fact that Bowles is back where he is comfortable, as a defensive coordinator, the pairing could become a problem for the rest of the league. All that stands in the way of the reunion is whether or not the Jets will pull the trigger on a trade. We’ll just have to sit back and wait.