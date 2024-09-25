The New York Yankees pitching staff was dealt a blow ahead of the playoffs on Wednesday morning when Nestor Cortes headed for an MRI on his elbow.

Jack Curry at the YES Network was first with the surprising development:

Concerning news for the Yankees as Nestor Cortes, tonight’s scheduled starter, is getting an MRI on his left elbow. Cortes has been dynamic lately (1 ER in 15 1/3 innings) and loomed as a valuable weapon in the postseason, as a reliever or a starter. #yankees #cortes — JackCurryYES (@JackCurryYES) September 25, 2024

The rubber-armed Cortes had been one of the Yankees’ most reliable and durable pitchers all year, posting a 9-10 record and 3.77 ERA in 31 games (30 starts). As a result, the 29-year-old lefty tossed a career-high 174.1 innings in 2024.

This injury also comes at almost the worst time for New York. The Yankees are a single win away from clinching the AL East following Tuesdays’ 5-3 loss to the Orioles. Cortes was supposed to take the ball Wednesday, but now a bullpen game seems more likely. Curry noted Cody Poteet was expected to join the Yankees ahead of the first pitch at 7:05 p.m.

To add insult to injury (literally), Nestor Cortes was having his best run of the season. In his last seven games (six starts), he posted a 1.58 ERA and opponents hit just .186 with a .547 OPS against him. Clearly, shifting away from the fastball and utilizing more breaking pitches was working.

As for the playoffs, this might actually affect the bullpen more. The Yankees will likely rely on their three best strikeout arms in October: Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, and Luis Gil. That leaves Cortes and Marcus Stroman as mop-up or middle relief options out of the bullpen.

This is a role Nestor Cortes already knows on a couple of levels. He’s used to working multiple innings out of the bullpen, having been the Yankees’ bulk arm during bullpen games in 2019. Two years later, Cortes was a Swiss Army Knife who both started games and pitched multiple bullpen innings.

In the meantime, the Yankees will hope they get lucky and Cortes just needs some rest. If the Yankees clinch one of the top two seeds and get a first-round bye, all the better. The ALDS could be cutting it close, but maybe he can get in some limited work in the ALCS.

One way or another, be it with Poteet or Clayton Beeter or someone else, the Yankees need to get creative with their pitching once again.