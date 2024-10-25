Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Game 1 of the World Series has not been without drama, and the Los Angeles Dodgers finally broke a scoreless tie in the fifth inning when Will Smith’s sac fly scored Kiké Hernandez.

The New York Yankees answered back the way they know best: Playoff Giancarlo Stanton. New York started the sixth inning with a Juan Soto single before Aaron Judge struck out for the third time.

A 412-foot piss rocket with 117 mph exit velocity later, the Yankees had a 2-1 lead.

Josh Benjamin
Josh Benjamin has been a staff writer at ESNY since 2018. He has had opinions about everything, especially the Yankees and Knicks. He co-hosts the “Bleacher Creatures” podcast and is always looking for new pieces of sports history to uncover, usually with a Yankee Tavern chicken parm sub in hand.

