Game 1 of the World Series has not been without drama, and the Los Angeles Dodgers finally broke a scoreless tie in the fifth inning when Will Smith’s sac fly scored Kiké Hernandez.

The New York Yankees answered back the way they know best: Playoff Giancarlo Stanton. New York started the sixth inning with a Juan Soto single before Aaron Judge struck out for the third time.

A 412-foot piss rocket with 117 mph exit velocity later, the Yankees had a 2-1 lead.

