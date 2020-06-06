Joe Judge and his New York Giants coaching staff will reportedly work via a virtual platform leading up to the training camp period.

On Wednesday, the New York Giants began the reopening process of the Quest Diagnostics Training Center. The organization indefinitely closed the East Rutherford facility in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Only around 15-20 employees returned to work, including general manager Dave Gettleman and co-owner John Mara, but no coaches were permitted just yet.

Those rules changed later in the week though, as Friday was the first day in which the NFL was allowing coaches to return to their respective facilities. But regardless of the permission granted by the league, Joe Judge and his staff stayed home.

This is reportedly going to remain the case until training camp.

Giants coach Joe Judge is in New Jersey but will continue working from home. Giants coaching staff will also not be asked to return until training camp. They’re currently spread across the country and working virtually. #NFL #Giants https://t.co/BsH8QRzjg6 — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) June 5, 2020

The training camp period is set to begin in late July, but that’s not exactly set in stone amid the current situation. There’s a chance the pandemic could delay the annual camp into August, which would then possibly delay the start of the preseason and regular season. Basically, COVID-19 has introduced a “no guarantees” type of lifestyle for the NFL ahead of the 2020 campaign.

The Giants, and every other team for that matter, haven’t been able to conduct much of this current offseason in person. April’s NFL Draft was held via a virtual platform. The offseason workouts have possessed the same story.

Big Blue’s virtual offseason program is set to conclude for veterans on June 12, with rookies working until June 26.