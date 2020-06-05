The New York Giants will be wrapping up their virtual offseason program on June 12 after commencing it back on April 20.

Looks like the New York Giants‘ virtual offseason program will be coming to an end very soon.

After starting the program back on April 20, the Giants will close the program to veterans on June 12. Nonetheless, rookies will stay working until June 26. Since the program’s commencement, the league has twice extended its timeframe.

For right now, the Giants are scheduled to take the field for training camp in late July at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Those plans may not be entirely set in stone though due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There’s a chance training camp could become delayed into August if the league doesn’t feel its ready for teams to come together for in-person workouts.

The pandemic has altered much of this offseason, as the Giants (and every other NFL organization for that matter) have had to conduct the draft and offseason workouts via a virtual platform. It’s a difficult situation to be a part of and even more difficult as a rookie head coach, like Big Blue’s Joe Judge.

Progress has certainly been made though, and this week, the Giants organization took a turn in the right direction. The franchise began the reopening process of the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Wednesday with about 15-20 employees returning to the facility. Among the group of individuals was general manager Dave Gettleman and members of his football administration staff along with co-owner John Mara.

Coaches weren’t in the building on Wednesday, but this week, the NFL announced that coaches will now be permitted inside the facilities.