Despite the altered offseason, New York Giants wideout Golden Tate is impressed by how this coaching staff is handling everything.

It’s certainly been a weird start to Joe Judge‘s head-coaching tenure. After the New York Giants gave the 38-year-old the prestigious role back in January, the team has had to undergo an altered offseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, their workouts have been carried out in a virtual setting.

No, it’s not ideal. But according to wideout Golden Tate, Judge and his guys have successfully approached the situation.

“We’re trying to make the best of what we have,” Tate told former Giants offensive lineman and current giants.com analyst David Diehl.

“We’re able to get on Zoom meetings and spend time with each other that way. We’re trying to make the most of it. We’re in a unique situation with a new head coach, new coordinators, new draft picks, and so on. So we’re trying to get to know each other the best we possibly can. Obviously, it’s not the same as being face-to-face, in the lunchroom, or on the field. But I think the coaches are doing a great job at creating different ways to get to know each other, get to know the city, and things like that. We’re just maximizing what we do have.

Having to undergo virtual workouts isn’t the only setback Judge has had to experience thus far in his Giants tenure, as he additionally must deal with the armed robbery and aggravated assault accusations placed on cornerback DeAndre Baker.

Nonetheless, the fierce attitude Judge portrayed at his introductory press conference is proof he’ll power through into the season.

Tate is entering his second year with the team and hopefully his first full campaign. In 2019, he missed five games, four of which were due to a violation of the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

But despite last season’s inconsistencies, a level of excitement is surely existent within the veteran ahead of the 2020 campaign.

“I’m just excited to get back out there and play some football,” he said. “Like you said, this is my 11th season. I still feel really, really good. I love the direction we’re going in as an organization. Since the day I walked into the building, I’ve always thought that this was a Grade-A organization that does everything great. Now we’ve got to put it together on the field, give our fans something to cheer loud and proud for, and get back to what we know the Giants could be.”

Through 11 games last year, Tate reeled in 49 catches for 676 yards and six touchdowns.