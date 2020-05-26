Former New York Giants center Shaun O’Hara recently spoke on guard Shane Lemieux, who the team drafted in this year’s fifth round.

The New York Giants had a clear goal in mind entering last month’s NFL Draft: fix the offensive line once and for all. Big Blue’s group of “hog mollies” has been at the forefront of the team’s offensive issues for a number of years at this point, and it’s caused fans to become wildly impatient.

Thus, New York drafted its (hopeful) bookend tackles for the future in Andrew Thomas and Matt Peart respectively in the first and third rounds. But then, the Giants focused on the interior aspect of the line with their fifth-round selection, taking Oregon guard Shane Lemieux. The strong lineman may start down the road, and according to Shaun O’Hara, portrays some of the same qualities as another former Giant.

“He’s a solid player who reminds me a lot of [former guard] Rich Seubert, a buddy of mine who played to my left, very savvy, very tough,” O’Hara said on NFL Total Access Live.

The Giants released both Seubert and O’Hara in July 2011, as neither played for another pro team after that. The latter’s release came after he earned three consecutive Pro Bowl nods. Both linemen were a part of the Giants team that ousted the undefeated New England Patriots in Super Bowl 42.

Lemieux will actually compete at center, and if he becomes the team’s futuristic answer at that spot, it’ll surely be a tough transition. He started all 52 games throughout his collegiate career at left guard. During that span, he twice earned a spot on the All-Pac-12 second team.

It may make more sense for Lemieux to play at the position he’s most familiar with, but the Giants are hoping they have their pair of guards for the near future in Will Hernandez and Kevin Zeitler. Plus, it’s very much unclear if the inconsistent Spencer Pulley is the answer at center or if Jon Halapio will be healthy and back with the team, so Lemieux may be the ultimate solution in those regards.

Nick Gates will additionally be considered for the starting center job. Therefore, look for him and Lemieux to take part in what should be a highly competitive position battle ahead of the regular season.