Dave Gettleman continues to add depth to the offensive line in this year’s NFL Draft.

On Saturday, the New York Giants general manager decided to take Oregon guard Shane Lemieux in the fifth round (No. 150 overall). Out of five picks, the Giants have now taken three offensive linemen. They additionally drafted offensive tackles Andrew Thomas and Matt Peart in the first and third rounds, respectively.