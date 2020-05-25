Despite rumors and trade speculation, it doesn’t look like the New York Jets are trading Jamal Adams to the Cowboys anytime soon.

Although trade rumors involving Jamal Adams seem to be a hot topic in recent weeks, there is “nothing imminent” there according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The New York Jets hold all the leverage in negotiations and they have little incentive to trade away the best safety in the league.

The Dallas Cowboys touched base with the Jets during the 2019 trade deadline to try and bring Adams back to his hometown, but talks fizzled out. Despite the obvious connection between Adams and Dallas, there’s nothing there.

From a Memorial Day edition of NFL Now: There isn't any traction for a #Cowboys trade for Jamal Adams right now, and he may have to wait for an extension from the #Jets like everyone else. pic.twitter.com/3I9bC4udxz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 25, 2020

“From my understanding, there’s really nothing there from the Cowboys’ perspective,” Rapoport said on NFL Network. “First of all, they would need to take care of Dak Prescott first, their franchise quarterback. They’re not going to come in and sign another player to a huge deal before Dak. That’s not going to happen.

“If they eventually get an extension for Dak, maybe in July, eventually they could consider something, but I see nothing imminent right now.”

For all the Jets fans who are freaking out about the possibility of trading Adams, take a deep breath. Rapoport notes the tenuous contract negotiations between the Cowboys and Prescott. It doesn’t matter how badly they want Adams, they need to figure out Prescott’s situation first and foremost.

Then, from the Jets’ perspective, they have no reason to trade Adams away. Sure, it’s not great to have a disgruntled player in the locker room, much less a disgruntled star. But Adams is going to bring it on the field regardless of his contract situation.

New York still has three years of control and unless they are absolutely blown away in a deal, Adams isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.