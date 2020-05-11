New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley thinks the team would be crazy to trade superstar safety Jamal Adams.

The New York Jets and Jamal Adams have both indicated that they want their relationship to last for a long time. However, they haven’t agreed to a new contract extension yet and Adams is skipping the voluntary virtual offseason program.

The team has entertained offers for Adams in the past, although general manager Joe Douglas claims that he was merely listening to offers from other teams and that he was not interested in moving Adams unless he was completely blown away by somebody.

Trades are part of the business of football, but there is one player who doesn’t think that Adams will be traded. His teammate, linebacker C.J. Mosley told ESPN’s Rich Cimini that “I wasn’t too worried about that” when asked about the trade rumors surrounding Adams.

Mosley gave a pretty simple reason for why he doesn’t think the team will trade Adams: “That would be a crazy move.”

It’s certainly hard to argue that point, as Adams has 273 tackles, 12 sacks, six forced fumbles, 25 pass breakups, and two interceptions during his three-year career.

Adams is a game-changing defender on a team that lacks those kinds of weapons. In addition to being a great player, he is a top-tier leader in the locker room according to Mosley.

“First of all, he’s one of the leaders on the team. That’s first and foremost. He brings that extra energy whether guys want it or not,” Mosley explained. “Sometimes you might be tired or not feeling good, but as soon as he steps on the field, you’re going to hear that voice and he’ll be flying around. To have that presence in the secondary, a guy that can make plays in the passing game and also plays in the backfield — in the box — that’s always exciting.”

Adams has made it known he wants to win games with the Jets and pushed then-general manager Mike Maccagnan to add talent to the team at the end of the 2018 season. New York signed Mosley that offseason in an attempt to add another elite player on the defense.

Mosley had a great start to his Jets career, racking up six tackles, a fumble recovery, and a pick-six in the team’s Week 1 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. However, he suffered a groin injury that would keep him out until Week 6, where he returned and reaggravated the injury, which would keep him out for the rest of the season.

However, when healthy, Mosley is one of the best inside linebackers in the game. In five seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, he racked up 579 tackles, 8.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, and nine interceptions.

He and Adams can make a dynamic duo to lead the Jets defense this season, and Mosley clearly wants the opportunity for the two of them to do just that.