New York Giants reserve wideout David Sills is confident in what he can bring to the table ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Seven rounds came and went during the 2019 NFL Draft without any teams selecting David Sills. The West Virginia wideout was a first-team All-American, a first-team All-Big 12 selection, and led the NCAA Division 1 Football Bowl Subdivision in touchdown receptions in 2017. He was selected to the All-Big 12 first team again during the 2018 campaign. Nonetheless, no team took a chance on him throughout the annual event and he thus signed with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent.

After the Bills waived him in August 2019, Sills ended up on the New York Giants practice squad and was promoted to the active roster in December. His time with Big Blue last season led to zero in-game regular-season appearances, but ahead of year No. 2, Sills remains confident in how far he’s come.

“Every day in practice I was going against the first defense and going against good corners and good safeties and good linebackers on a consistent basis,” the 23-year-old said during an appearance on WV Metro News’ Citynet Statewide Sportsline show. “I was taking every single rep. So I was getting my body ready to take a lot of reps.

“I had to give these guys the best look that I could give. Me and a couple of the guys on the practice squad, we looked at it like we were going to go out there and show everybody what we were made of. I think that propelled me into putting myself in a good spot for this year.”

Despite the fact that he was a practice squad player for much of 2019, Sills brings height to the receiver room, a quality not many of the wideouts on this Giants roster do. At 6-foot-3, he’s one of the taller wideouts on the team. This could give him an advantage during the training camp and preseason periods.

That position will host a great deal of competition prior to the regular season, and Sills will be in the middle of it. Looking past the individuals at the top of the depth chart, New York possesses a number of young players who’ll be fighting for spots on the active roster, including the three players they signed as undrafted free agents — Binjimen Victor, Austin Mack, and Derrick Dillon.

With that said, look for the reserve wideout spots to encompass some of the team’s more underrated position battles prior to the regular season.