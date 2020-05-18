New York Giants third-rounder Matt Peart uniquely had a relative as his school teacher from kindergarten through the third grade.

Positives and negatives arise when a relative is your school teacher. Trust me, my father was actually my geometry teacher in eighth grade (luckily I did well).

But just the one year I experienced doesn’t even compare to what Matt Peart lived through. From kindergarten through the third grade, the New York Giants third-round selection respectively had his grandmother, aunt, mother, and another aunt as his teachers. It was extremely unique, but ultimately, an experience that introduced value.

“Nothing was given to me,” Peart told Jackson Thompson of Sports Illustrated. “It actually made everything a little harder because they expected me to get everything and then some.”

It may have been awkward for him at times though. Peart cites that he “can remember a bunch of times where my mom embarrassed me in front of the girl I liked.”

Peart is entering as a developmental offensive tackle who will need to put in a great deal of work. This past year, he stood out on a struggling UConn squad, having earned first-team All-AAC honors.

He’ll possess a number of weapons at his disposal to assist in his journey though, including his size (6-foot-7, 318 pounds), versatility (experience at either tackle spot), and above all, his family by his side.

“My family is one of the strongest foundations I have,” he said. “When I chose to become a football player, they backed me, and they were there for me through the ups and the downs, and that support helped me get to where I am now.”

Peart will likely be a backup at first. No. 4 overall pick Andrew Thomas will probably win the starting right tackle job while veteran Nate Solder remains at left tackle. Nonetheless, Thomas and Peart are hoping to be the team’s bookend tackles in the long run, with the former eventually performing on the left side.