The New York Giants use their third-round compensatory pick to select Connecticut offensive tackle Matt Peart.

General manager Dave Gettleman continued to beef up the New York Giants‘ offensive line on Friday night. The Giants took another offensive tackle. This time it’s Connecticut’s Matt Peart with the 99th overall pick.

The Giants were awarded this compensatory pick due to the free agents they lost last offseason. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Peart is the second offensive tackle Gettleman takes in this draft after taking Andrew Thomas with the fourth overall pick.

Peart has played both tackle positions in college and in 2019 he was named First Team All-AAC. He’s more solid in his pass protection than his run blocking, but he’ll improve with the help of offensive line coach Marc Colombo.

Barring injuries, he’ll be a reserve tackle behind Thomas and Nate Solder but will have a chance to be a starter down the road.