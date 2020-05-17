Dave Gettleman’s seat as the New York Giants general manager has increased in temperature amid the DeAndre Baker situation.

I understand that Dave Gettleman isn’t the one who allegedly committed armed robbery and aggravated assault, both with a firearm. I realize he’s usually the individual every New York Giants fan points the finger towards when something goes wrong.

But if you’re a general manager and you trade up to draft someone in the first round and then that player finds himself in serious legal trouble a year later, you’re going to face criticism. That’s how it works.

And upon the current legal situation involving Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker, Gettleman’s seat as the team’s general manager is increasing in temperature. Now, this 2020 campaign has become even more crucial than it previously was, and boy, was it already an important one for Gettleman along with his NFL future.

This upcoming campaign is basically his final chance to prove he’s capable of running an NFL front office. He’s made a number of below-average decisions since his December 2017 hire. If he can’t assist this team to at least a 3-2 start through the first five games, then the organization may be showing him the door.

Gettleman was already in hot water in the past for making decisions like the acquisition of Jonathan Stewart (six carries for 17 yards throughout his three-game Giants tenure) along with the signing and then trading of Odell Beckham Jr., the team’s former star and, at times, primadonna wideout. You can go on and on about the moves Gettleman has executed that have raised eyebrows, and receive proof of his poor performance just by looking at the number of Pro Bowlers the team produced last year — zero.

With all that said, every Gettleman-involved decision this offseason was, and still is, crucial. The veteran front-office leader couldn’t, and still can’t, afford any bad looks either. But unfortunately, the Baker situation is exactly that for Gettleman, despite the fact that he wasn’t involved in the alleged acts whatsoever.

Remember, Gettleman gave away three draft picks — not the greatest thing to do when you’re a rebuilding franchise — in order to move up and select Baker at No. 30 overall in 2019. The then-Georgia standout and 2018 winner of the Jim Thorpe Award for college football’s top defensive back was arguably the best corner in the draft. Nonetheless, his drop-off on the board was likely due to his character issues, something Gettleman overlooked in the selection process.

But now, he can’t overlook it. No one can. The issues have come to light once again and indeed reflect poorly on the organization.

For you lacrosse fans, it’s sort of the same concept as the 2006 Duke rape case, in which three players were falsely accused of the horrible and horrifying act. Then-Blue Devils head coach Mike Pressler was forced to resign from his position amid the situation. He wasn’t involved or even present at the party, but the then-alleged acts reflected poorly on him and the program, leading to his exit.

It doesn’t matter if Gettleman wasn’t involved. It doesn’t matter if Gettleman wasn’t in attendance at the cookout where Baker and fellow NFL cornerback Quinton Dunbar allegedly committed these terrible acts. Trading up to draft a player who possesses character issues a year before that individual is accused of armed robbery and aggravated assault is an awful look for any general manager in this league.

Gettleman’s 2020 season was already one of significant importance for him and his career. Now, in the midst of this situation, it’s become even more crucial, as this is a major step back for his credibility and reputation.