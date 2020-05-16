New York Giants seventh-round pick Carter Coughlin has earned the Big Ten Medal of Honor ahead of his first NFL season.

Throughout his collegiate career, New York Giants draftee Carter Coughlin proved to be a worthy on-field talent at the edge rusher position. His 9.5 sacks in 2018 and 4.5 sacks in 2019 led to a second-team All-Big Ten selection in either campaign.

There’s no doubting Coughlin’s past success for the Minnesota Golden Gophers, and he was surely rewarded for that. And this past week, the young pass rusher earned the opportunity to add another prestigious honor to his collection.

Coughlin has officially been chosen as a recipient of the Big Ten Medal of Honor. According to the conference itself, “The Big Ten Medal of Honor is awarded to one male and one female student from the graduating class of each member institution who has demonstrated excellence on and off the field throughout their college career.”

Elite company! @Cmoe34 joins the likes of Bernie Bierman, Tony Dungy and Greg Eslinger to just name a few past Gopher Football players to earn the Big Ten Medal of Honor.

Coughlin was certainly a top-tier individual during his days at the collegiate level. The Giants organization is hoping he won’t alter that whatsoever in the pros.

New York took Coughlin with one of its four seventh-round selections in April’s draft, using the No. 218 overall pick on him. Many thought Big Blue was going to take an edge rusher in one of the earlier rounds. Nonetheless, Coughlin should be a nice depth piece if he makes the active roster.

The 22-year-old will be joining a ballclub that’s struggled in the pass-rushing department over the past few seasons. The Giants only recorded 36 sacks in 2019 (22nd in the NFL) and 30 the year prior (tied for 30th).