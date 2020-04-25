The New York Giants have selected Minnesota outside linebacker Carter Coughlin in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

At 6-foot-3, 236 pounds, Coughlin racked up 49 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, four passes defended, and three forced fumbles during his senior campaign in 2019. His efforts led to him becoming a second-team All-Big Ten selection, an honor he additionally received during his junior campaign in 2018.

Throughout his entire collegiate career (four years, 47 total games), Coughlin recorded 158 total tackles (106 solo), 40 tackles for loss, eight forced fumbles, and 22.5 sacks. This includes a collegiate career-high 9.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss notched in his junior season (13 games).

During his appearance at the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this year, Coughlin ran the 40-yard dash in 4.57 seconds and recorded a 36-inch vertical jump along with a 126-inch broad jump. He additionally sports 31.375-inch arms and 9.5-inch hands.

How will Coughlin fit into the Giants defense?

It was clear the Giants needed depth at the edge rusher position, especially with Markus Golden’s Giants future in doubt. At the moment, Lorenzo Carter and the newly acquired Kyler Fackrell could start in a 3-4 scheme, which would put Coughlin in more of a reserve role.

But that’s totally fine right now. It’s not like Big Blue made a significant investment in him with an early or mid-round selection. This is a guy who the team will have to extensively evaluate during the training camp and preseason periods (whenever they may occur) in order to learn as much about his capabilities as possible.

Maybe Coughlin climbs up the depth chart ahead of the 2020 regular season and as his rookie campaign progresses? It’s not an unheard-of scenario, nor one that’s legitimately impossible.

Oh, and it’s worth mentioning that Coughlin was high school teammates with Giants inside linebacker Ryan Connelly.

Giants 7th round pick Carter Coughlin was a high school teammate of Giants LB Ryan Connelly in Eden Prarie, Minn.

Played against each other in the Big Ten, Connelly at Wisconsin, Coughlin at Minnesota.

Will be plenty of Paul Bunyan's Ax trash-talking.

Connelly will enjoy this. — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) April 25, 2020