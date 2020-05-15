New York Giants first-round pick Andrew Thomas speaks to a heart transplant survivor who was supposed to announce his draft selection.

Prior to these difficult times stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 NFL Draft was supposed to possess a game-changing set-up in Las Vegas. And during the annual event, 17-year-old heart transplant survivor and massive New York Giants fan Sam Prince was slated to announce the team’s first-round pick (No. 4 overall).

Unfortunately, because of this virus crisis, the draft took on a virtual format, essentially taking the opportunity away from Prince. Nonetheless, the individual selected with that No. 4 pick — Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas — had the opportunity to speak with the young warrior as per the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

17-year-old heart transplant survivor Sam Prince was supposed to attend the NFL Draft in Las Vegas and announce the @Giants 4th overall pick @allforgod_55. When Andrew heard of the change in plans, he surprised Sam with @MakeAWish to make his dream come true. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/cPnYunhYRn — Roc Nation Sports (@RocNationSports) May 15, 2020

Prince went on to address how he thought Thomas, the Roc Nation Sports signee, was the “best pick in the draft.”

“I wanted to go to the NFL Draft and announce the Giants’ pick because I wanted to show that organ donation isn’t just a myth…it works. I’m living proof. I wanted to show it,” Prince said. “And you know what, if there are more organ donors out there, you can save more lives like mine.”

“It would’ve been an honor for you to call my name in the draft,” Thomas stated. “I heard you’ll be up there next year…you definitely deserve it. You work hard.”

What a fantastic move by the young draftee, who’s already making a difference before even playing an NFL game.

Thomas is hoping to eventually become the team’s answer at the left tackle position and it’ll be a true excitement to see him grow as a player. He’s already representing the Giants organization in a sensational way, which is obviously amazing to witness.