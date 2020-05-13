New York Mets star Robinson Cano isn’t letting COVID-19 stop him. He’s working hard for an eventual season, and for his community.

The anticipation is killing Robinson Cano. While baseball is on pause, the New York Mets second baseman is waiting for the call to return to spring training and prepare for the 2020 season.

“I’m just hoping every morning that I might get a text from Luis Rojas or Brodie [Van Wagenen] that says, ‘OK, this is the day that we’re gonna show up in Florida or New York to go back to spring training,’” Cano said in an interview with Mike Puma of the New York Post.

Cano told Puma that his daily workout routine includes cardio work like running and biking for between 90 minutes and two hours each. He follows that up with fielding and hitting drills for the remainder of the day.

He’s also keeping in constant contact with his teammates. He told Puma that the Mets have a group chat about ESPN’s “The Last Dance.” The bond between teammates is hard to make, and it’s even harder to maintain when they’re apart.

It’s great to see that Cano is taking charge in helping create and maintain those relationships during this quarantine.

Outside of preparing for baseball to return, Cano has been a standout member of the community. He’s helped distribute food and supplies all over his native Dominican Republic. He even set up an event that filled over 4,000 bags of food.

Cano isn’t just writing checks either. He actually goes out and hands out the food personally.

“The government wants to do this,” Cano told the Post. “And for me, I want to hear from families. I don’t want anybody else to come and tell me their excitement and how they feel about it. I like to go myself and experience that.”

Cano is the latest Met to help their community in their time of need. Pete Alonso, Marcus Stroman, and Steven Matz have been helping their communities throughout the pandemic. The Mets have a special group of players who have shown how much they care about helping their communities.

It’s rare to find a group of athletes that care this much. It shows that the Mets are gathering high-character players.