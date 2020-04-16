New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso made Mr. Berry the coolest teacher at Jericho High School when he introduced Tuesday’s lesson.

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso has been making videos for people left and right since the quarantine began. This time it’s for a high school math class.

Jericho High School math teacher, Gregory Berry began the lesson without giving away the special guest.

“I figured today I’d switch things up. I called in some reinforcements, and I’m going to have someone introduce the lesson. So, Pete take it away,” Berry said.

That’s when Alonso showed up on the screen to greet Mr. Berry’s students, and likely surprise the entire class.

“What’s up y’all, it’s Pete Alonso from the New York Mets,” the reigning Rookie of the Year said. “I know you guys are in Mr. Berry’s class, and I know he’s teaching geometry. I know he wants me to say something about make sure to learn your cyclic quadrilateral, but I don’t even know what the hell a cyclic quadrilateral even is. I don’t even know how to say it right. If I learned about it I definitely forgot about it.”

Alonso got off to a rocky start in his video to the class. He knocks the math lesson that Mr. Berry wants to teach and says it basically doesn’t matter, but this was quite obviously said in jest. He mentions that only engineers need to know this stuff, but again, said it in a tongue-in-cheek kind of way.

The video was recorded via Cameo, a service that provides personalized video shoutouts from athletes and celebrities for a fee. Alonso’s current fee, according to Cameo’s website, is $200 and he’s using the platform to benefit his foundation—Homers For Heroes.

He clearly has some time on his hands as the MLB start date for the 2020 season remains a mystery. For what it’s worth, Polar Pete has a five-star rating and fans are providing him with rave reviews.

He continued his message with a shoutout to the high school’s baseball team. Unfortunately, high school baseball players—and all spring athletes—across the country are missing out on a full year of play. The reality of the situation is that many seniors have played their last game of competitive baseball.

“Also, I want to give a shoutout to the Jericho High baseball team as well,” Alonso continued. “I’m sorry about y’all’s season boys, and quite frankly this virus sucks but I can’t wait for you guys to get back to playing again. We’re all going to power through this together, I know y’all want to get back out on the field just keep powering through and persevering. I hope y’all stay safe and LFGM.”

It’s no surprise that Alonso seems much more comfortable talking about baseball than about geometry. The reigning Rookie of the Year closed out his video message by reminding everyone to stay safe and of course, Alonso has become synonymous with the phrase LFGM.