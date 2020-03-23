New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman has always wanted to be in a position to help people. Now that he is, he refuses to sit and do nothing.

According to Anthony Rieber of Newsday, Stroman’s foundation Height Doesn’t Measure Heart is helping out. HDMH has launched a “COVID-19 Emergency Response” on their website. The response is set to support the New York City and Long Island Cares’ food banks.

According to Rieber, the two food banks usually help 1.5 million people, but that number is on the rise. With more and more people losing jobs due to the pandemic food banks are becoming more of a necessity than ever.

In an interview with Newsday, Stroman talked about his charity work.

“Obviously, this opportunity is something that arose from a pandemic that nobody expected. So any way that I can help and give back, especially at a time like this, is always something that I’m looking to do,” Stroman said.

Stroman has been doing a lot of work to make living through this pandemic easier. Along with his charity work, he has been working to keep people entertained.

I’m committed already. Just FaceTimed with @justmike. @TheRealSmith2_ is the homie I’ll be playing with. We ready whenever! https://t.co/zPZmxDJ14O — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) March 21, 2020

With a lack of baseball and the world in crisis, Stroman just couldn’t sit around, “I’ve always dreamed to be in a position where I can help and give back.”

Stroman has the opportunity to do that now and he’s not letting it go to waste. With his work through HDMH and through other charity foundations like the beer pong game, Stroman has found a way to help people.