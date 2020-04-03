Long Island Native and New York Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz has donated $32,000 to NYC first responders.

Steven Matz and his wife Taylor announced on Friday that their charity organization TRU32 will be donating $32,000 to first responders in New York City. The New York Mets starter took to Twitter for the announcement.

Our TRU32 program is donating $32,000 to NYC first responders and hospitals fighting this deadly disease. Thanks to those who support & contribute to the program all year. Partially because of your generosity, we’re able to pitch in now. #FirstResponders #TRU32 #COVID19Pandemic — Steven Matz (@Smatz88) April 3, 2020

Shortly after Matz announced that the first of his three donations would be made to Elmhurst Hospital in Queens.

The first of three donations just went out to one of the hardest hit hospitals in NYC, Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, so close to our @Mets Citi Field. Please consider joining us in supporting them: https://t.co/xTC9mGRit7 Thank you & please stay safe! #COVID19Pandemic #TRU32 #LGM — Steven Matz (@Smatz88) April 3, 2020

Matz’s TRU32 foundation would normally honor first responders during the regular season. The organization was created by Matz who has said if he didn’t play baseball he would have been a firefighter.

The organization honors 32 first responders throughout the season at Citi Field. That has been thrown off by COVID-19 delaying the season and occupying the time of all first responders.

That’s why it’s heartwarming to see Matz find a way to transition and still honor first responders. With Matz’s first donation going to a hospital it seems likely that Matz will also donate to the police force, many of whom are dying to the virus, and a group of firefighters. That way he can honor all NYC first responders.

Matz joins childhood rival Marcus Stroman in donating to help combat the virus. Stroman’s HDMH foundation donated to two food banks in New York and Long Island to help make sure nobody goes hungry during this trying time.

It’s always nice to see professional athletes make strides to help society in times of crisis. Fans love to think that all athletes look to help those in need, but only a small percentage actually use their platform that way. So when Steven Matz and Marcus Stroman help their city people should truly appreciate it.