PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 31: Pitcher Steven Matz #32 of the New York Mets delivers a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning of a game at Citizens Bank Park on August 31, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
(Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Long Island Native and New York Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz has donated $32,000 to NYC first responders.

Steven Matz and his wife Taylor announced on Friday that their charity organization TRU32 will be donating $32,000 to first responders in New York City. The New York Mets starter took to Twitter for the announcement.

Shortly after Matz announced that the first of his three donations would be made to Elmhurst Hospital in Queens.

Matz’s TRU32 foundation would normally honor first responders during the regular season. The organization was created by Matz who has said if he didn’t play baseball he would have been a firefighter.

The organization honors 32 first responders throughout the season at Citi Field. That has been thrown off by COVID-19 delaying the season and occupying the time of all first responders.

That’s why it’s heartwarming to see Matz find a way to transition and still honor first responders. With Matz’s first donation going to a hospital it seems likely that Matz will also donate to the police force, many of whom are dying to the virus, and a group of firefighters. That way he can honor all NYC first responders.

Matz joins childhood rival Marcus Stroman in donating to help combat the virus. Stroman’s HDMH foundation donated to two food banks in New York and Long Island to help make sure nobody goes hungry during this trying time.

It’s always nice to see professional athletes make strides to help society in times of crisis. Fans love to think that all athletes look to help those in need, but only a small percentage actually use their platform that way. So when Steven Matz and Marcus Stroman help their city people should truly appreciate it.

