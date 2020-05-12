The New York Jets are reportedly closing in on Logan Ryan, a player who is best known for picking off Tom Brady’s final pass with the Pats.

Per Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, the New York Jets think they are close to signing cornerback Logan Ryan to a one-year deal. The team has yet to confirm, and ESPN’s Rich Cimini has said no formal offers have been made.

Signing with the Jets would present a Jersey reunion for Ryan, a native of Berlin and alum of Rutgers University. He earned first-team Big East and All-American honors at Piscataway before entering the NFL as a third-round pick of the New England Patriots in 2013.

Ryan played four seasons in New England and helped the team win two Super Bowls. The first touchdown of Ryan’s career came against the Jets when he took a Geno Smith interception 79 yards for a score in a New England loss in October 2013. It was part of a rookie season in which Ryan racked up five interceptions.

The Tennessee Titans signed Ryan to a three-year contract with $30 million in March 2017. His final Tennessee season saw him return from a broken fibula with a vengeance, as he set career-bests in tackles (113), pass breakups (18), and sacks (4.5).

Ryan also established an unerasable place in Titans’ lore in January. Facing off against his former employers in an AFC wild-card playoff matchup, Ryan took back what became Tom Brady‘s final pass as a Patriot for a touchdown. It was the finishing touchdown of Tennessee’s 20-13 upset victory. Ryan would then tally a team-best 13 tackles in a divisional-round win over Baltimore.

If and when he signs with the Jets, Ryan would bolster a secondary in desperate need of experience, especially in the depth chart’s cornerback slots. New York previously brought in Pierre Desir and Quincy Wilson, both formerly of Indianapolis. The team also re-signed Brian Poole and Arthur Maulet to one-year deals and would later draft Virginia’s Bryce Hall in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

