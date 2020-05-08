Now that the NFL has released its 2020 NFL schedule, here are the way-too-early, game-by-game predictions for the New York Giants.

The NFL revealed its 2020 schedule on Thursday night, an event that excited many fans, players, and coaches amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes New York Giants head coach Joe Judge, who expressed his enthusiasm for the release.

“I’ll tell you what, when you get the schedule, it definitely does give you a little surge of energy,” he said. “It stimulates a lot of conversation between all areas of the organization — support staff, coaching staff — and you start preparing immediately for it.”

Two things stand out with the Giants’ schedule. One, they don’t begin the season at Dallas. And two, for the first time in the 51-year history of Monday Night Football, the Giants will have two home games (Steelers and Buccaneers).

Due to the pandemic, teams have yet to come together for in-person activities. Thus, we have no idea how well teams will gel once they’re able to report to camp.

It’s never too early to give predictions though, especially with much of the sports world dark. Here are our way-too-early, game-by-game predictions for the Giants’ 2020 season.

Week 1 vs. Steelers (Monday Night Football)

This will be a tough first test for Judge, as Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is one of the best in the business and always has his team prepared. The Giants will put up a tough fight, but Pittsburgh will ultimately come away with the victory.

Prediction: L (0-1)

Week 2 at Bears

The Giants will get revenge for their 19-14 Week 12 loss from last season by earning their first win of the year.

Prediction: W (1-1)

Week 3 vs. 49ers

The 49ers are the reigning NFC Champions and arguably the most complete team in the conference. They’ll give Big Blue their second loss of the season.

Prediction: L (1-2)

Week 4 at Rams

The Rams aren’t the same team from two seasons ago when they made it to the Super Bowl. Nonetheless, they still employ two of the best defensive players in the league in Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey.

New York won’t be able to overcome that.

Prediction: L (1-3)

Week 5 at Dallas

It’ll be interesting to see how the revamped Giants secondary deals with the talented Cowboys receiving core of Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, and rookie CeeDee Lamb. This could be a high scoring game, but Dallas will win.

Prediction: L (1-4)

Week 6 vs. Redskins

The Giants come back home and put an end to their three-game losing streak. Daniel Jones shows once again that Dave Gettleman made the right move in taking him over Dwayne Haskins in the 2019 draft.

Prediction: W (2-4)

Week 7 at Eagles (Thursday Night Football)

Playing on a short week is always tough, especially when you have to travel and face a team that’s defeated you seven consecutive times. Philly will continue its winning ways against the Giants.

Prediction: L (2-5)

Week 8 vs. Buccaneers (Monday Night Football)

The Giants will come into this game fresh, having not played in 11 days. That still won’t be enough to stop Tom Brady and the Buccaneers though.

Prediction: L (2-6)

Week 9 at Redskins

The Giants will sweep Washington for the second year in a row as Saquon Barkley will undergo another huge game in the nation’s capital.

Prediction: W (3-6)

Week 10 vs. Eagles

The Giants will finally end their losing streak to the Eagles before heading into their Week 11 bye.

Prediction: W (4-6)

Week 12 at Bengals

Big Blue’s defense will make life miserable for No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow, as the Giants will snag another victory and secure their first three-game win streak since 2016.

Prediction: W (5-6)

Week 13 at Seahawks

Seattle is one of the toughest places to play in the NFL. Thus, the Giants will see their winning streak come to an end at the hands of the Seahawks.

Prediction: L (5-7)

Week 14 vs. Cardinals

In the second matchup between the first two quarterbacks taken in the 2019 draft (Jones and Kyler Murray), Jones will get the upper hand and keep the Giants’ slim playoff hopes alive.

Prediction: W (6-7)

Week 15 vs. Browns

This will be one of the most anticipated games of the season with Odell Beckham Jr. facing the team that employed him for five years. It’s another matchup that could be a high-scoring battle, but in the end, the Browns will squeeze out a win.

Prediction: L (6-8)

Week 16 at Ravens

New York’s defensive unit will have a huge task on its hands when they face reigning MVP Lamar Jackson. They’ll do better than expected, but it won’t be enough to come away with a victory.

Prediction: L (6-9)

Week 17 vs. Cowboys

The Giants will avoid their fourth consecutive season with a double-digit loss total by ending their losing streak to the Cowboys. With the win, they’ll ultimately knock Dallas out of playoff contention.

Prediction: W (7-9)

Conclusion

It may not be a winning season, but at least the Giants will show progress under Judge and use 2020 as a building block for the future.