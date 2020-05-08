Retired New York Giant Eli Manning is done playing football, but may not be done with the organization that employed him for 16 years.

Could we see Eli Manning return to the New York Giants in some way, shape, or form? No, I’m not talking about as a player, so get that idea out of your head.

This week, the recently retired quarterback spoke with ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, revealing that he plans to take some time off before deciding his next steps, which could include a role within the Giants organization.

“I really wanted to try to take a year off and just try to gather my bearings and get settled with my family and figure out what I want to do in that next chapter,” he said this week. “I know one thing: I don’t want to be an NFL coach. I’ve seen what our coaches do and the hours they put in, and I enjoy being with my family and enjoy coaching some of their sports teams.”

“Football is my love and passion,” Manning added. “It is all I’ve known for the last 25 years and all I’ve been doing. I don’t think I can stray too far away from that. I’d like to hope to do something with the Giants, stay involved with them. I probably need a little break right now just because it’s so new. So I’m going to take a little time, enjoy some family time, but I assume I’ll be jumping back into football in some way.

“I don’t know if I want to do announcing…yet. Or go into that field. I might want to stay more hands-on with either the Giants or some coaching with a high school team.”

The longtime Giant and two-time Super Bowl MVP called it quits this past January after 16 seasons and four Pro Bowl nods. He now leaves the major responsibility that comes with being a starting quarterback in a New York market to Daniel Jones, who started 12 games for the Giants last year en route to tossing 24 touchdowns with 3,027 passing yards.

If Eli goes into broadcasting, could older brother Peyton eventually follow him? Many have expressed the desire for Peyton to become an announcer, but it’s a task he’s yet to face.

Peyton retired after the 2015 campaign, a season in which he won Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos.

Only time will tell in regards to what exactly Eli does, but I’m sure Giants fans of all ages would love for him to remain in the fold. The organization would absolutely welcome him with open arms as well. They certainly should, considering all he did for the team both on and off the field.