Seton Hall lands a verbal commitment from Ryan Conway, a three-star point guard prospect hailing from Maryland.

Ryan Conway, a 6-foot-1, 160-pound point guard committed to Seton Hall in a video he released on social media on Monday. The highly-touted prospect graduates from Dulaney next year and marks the first 2021 commit for head coach Kevin Willard and the Pirates.

This announcement came two days after his original scheduled commitment date. However, even with the two-day postponement of his commitment, it was always believed that the junior would end up a Pirate.

The three-star recruit chose Hall over a lot of top schools including Stanford, Florida, Rutgers, Maryland, and Vanderbilt. The Maryland native will come in as Seton Hall’s highest-rated recruit since 2017 when the Pirates were able to get four-star prospect Myles Cale.

Conway will come into a system that is heavily predicated on having elite guards. For the past four years, the Pirates had arguably one of the best scorers in college basketball in Myles Powell. The combo guard was dominant for Seton Hall as he averaged 17.5 points per game throughout his entire career.

Now Seton Hall will be bringing in highly sought after Harvard grad transfer Bryce Aiken who was a stud at Harvard. He averaged 16.8 points per game over his four seasons with the team. Aiken will be given the keys to the offense for the 2020-21 season.

However, after that Conway will be looked to make an immediate impact for the Pirates. Conway is ready for this challenge.

“I feel like if I work hard enough and do what I’m supposed to do and what I’m capable of, I can play a lot as a freshman,” he said via Jerry Carino of Asbury Park Press.