Seton Hall is reloading after one of the best seasons in program history. Talented guard Bryce Aiken is the latest get for the Pirates.

The Seton Hall Pirates are going to be dangerous again next season. After losing the best shooting guard in the country—Myles Powell—the Pirates are adding grad transfer Bryce Aiken.

The Harvard guard and New Jersey native was arguably the best grad transfer on the market. He announced the decision on Instagram.

Seton Hall was just one of four teams on Aiken’s final list of suitors. The Pirates beat out Michigan, Maryland, and Iowa State for the talented combo guard.

Although Aiken’s senior season with the Crimson was cut short due to injury, he was an absolute stud for Harvard during his junior year. He averaged 22.2 points on just under 40% shooting from three and lifted his team to a berth in the NIT.

Now that Aiken is going to be suiting up for Seton Hall and head coach Kevin Willard, the NCAA Tournament is a realistic possibility for the talented guard.

After losing the likes of Powell, Quincy McKnight, and Romaro Gill, the Pirates need to retool the roster. Adding Aiken is a strong start in that regard, but Willard’s work is far from over.

Seton Hall is still in the running for 7-foot-3 center Matt Haarms from Purdue. Adding his size and experience would be a major boost for the Pirates. Haarms and Sandro Mamukelashvili could make for a dynamic pairing in the frontcourt.