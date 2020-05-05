The New York Giants have reportedly added depth to the quarterback position by claiming Cooper Rush off waivers.

Depth is important at essentially every position in the National Football League, and the New York Giants certainly possess that notion in mind. On Tuesday, Big Blue reportedly added a fifth quarterback to the roster with the claiming of Cooper Rush off waivers.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the news.

The Dallas Cowboys recently waived Rush in order to make room for veteran quarterback Andy Dalton, who they signed to a one-year, $3 million deal this past weekend.

The #Giants claimed QB Cooper Rush off waivers from the #Cowboys, source said. Reunited with Jason Garrett. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 5, 2020

To clear room for Rush, the Giants waived wide receiver Reggie White Jr., according to Art Stapleton of USA Today.

Giants have waived Reggie White Jr. to make room for their waiver claim of former Cowboys QB Cooper Rush. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) May 5, 2020

The 26-year-old Rush will now reunite with Jason Garrett, who worked with him in Dallas from 2017-19. The Giants hired Garrett to be their new offensive coordinator this past January after he spent nine full seasons as the Cowboys head coach.

Rush originally went undrafted in 2017 out of Central Michigan University. During his collegiate career, he earned second-team All-MAC honors in 2015 and third-team All-MAC honors in 2016.

Cooper has thrown just three passes in his NFL career, all during his 2017 rookie campaign. He’s completed one for two yards while also having notched two carries for a total of 13 yards on the ground.

Along with Rush and Daniel Jones, the Giants roster will encompass veteran journeyman Alex Tanney, the recently signed Colt McCoy, and Case Cookus. New York just inked the latter-most individual, who played his collegiate ball at Northern Arizona University, as an undrafted free agent.