The New York Jets have never pulled the trigger on a deal, but they have had numerous trade discussions regarding Marcus Maye.

When the New York Jets took Ashtyn Davis in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Jamal Adams‘ contract situation popped in everyone’s minds. As it turns out, Marcus Maye‘s uncertain future with the team might have more to do with the pick.

According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, the Jets have engaged in trade talks on Maye in the past, but never made the move.

“The Daily News has learned that the Jets have had trade discussions involving Maye, prompting questions about how Gang Green will proceed on the back end given Adams’ tenuous contract situation and the team’s recent third-round investment in safety Ashtyn Davis,” wrote Mehta.

“Adam Gase wanted to trade Maye upon getting hired last year before level-headed voices convinced him that it would be a mistake (because he’s a very good player), team sources said.

“General manager Joe Douglas has fielded trade inquiries and engaged in discussions about Maye in the past year, but chose to keep the free safety (because he’s a very good player).”

Although the defense experienced injury after injury in 2019, Maye was an ironman. He started in all 16 games after playing in just six in 2018.

Maye and Adams combine to make the best safety tandem in the league. However, with both players heading towards big contracts, it makes sense that the Jets would consider moving Maye, the lesser of the two players.

If the Jets can fill Maye’s spot with the versatile, uber-athletic Davis while he’s on a rookie deal, they can use precious salary cap money on other areas of need. The team will need to continue to invest money into the offensive line and at wide receiver in the coming years.

As of now, expect the Jets to play Davis in a Swiss Army knife role where he plays some corner and as the deep-man in three-safety sets. As long as the Jets have Maye, he’ll be useful, but his days in green could be numbered.