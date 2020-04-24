With the pick obtained from the Giants last fall, the New York Jets chose Cal safety Ashtyn Davis with the 68th overall pick.

Davis spent four seasons at Cal, earning 166 tackles and seven interceptions. He also doubled as the Golden Bears’ kick returner for two seasons, averaging 22.9 yards per return during his career. David finished second in the Pac-12’s kick return rankings during his primary seasons in the slot (2017 and 2018).

All in all, it was a solid career for a player who began his career as a walk-on. Things came full circle in 2019, as Davis was a finalist for the Burlsworth Trophy, awarded to the most outstanding Football Bowl Subdivision player who began his career as a walk-on. Davis also partook in the Golden Bears’ track and field program, having earned a scholarship in the sport. Second-team All-American honors in the 110-meter hurdles awaited him in 2018.

“His instincts are just average right now, but he appears to have decent recognition skills,” Lance Zierlein of NFL.com said in a pre-draft scouting report. “He just needs to trust what he sees. Learning to play under control in coverage and as a tackler will be the difference between being considered a good football player instead of an explosive athlete.”

“He should become a future starter at safety, but his size, length and speed could create interest in him as a potential cornerback conversion.”

The Jets have two more picks in the third round, choosing in their allotted slot of 79th before choosing at No. 101 with a pick acquired from the Seattle Seahawks.

