University of Minnesota defensive backs coach Joe Harasymiak has a great deal of praise for New York Giants rookie corner Chris Williamson.

In the seventh round of this year’s (virtual) NFL Draft, the New York Giants used their No. 247 overall pick to provide depth to their cornerback room. They ultimately selected Minnesota’s Chris Williamson, who will battle for a roster spot within a defensive backfield that’s struggled for a number of years.

Williamson is most certainly a raw player who will need to put in a ton of work. Nonetheless, his college position coach, Joe Harasymiak, believes Big Blue is acquiring an athlete who possesses a multitude of beneficial traits.

“He is the one in the meeting room that keeps the energy going,” the Minnesota defensive backs coach told Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “If he knows he can joke with you and bust on you, he is going to. He will be a great teammate.”

On-field success isn’t just achieved in the meeting room though, and Harasymiak certainly believes in Williamson’s qualities on the gridiron.

“He’s got feet like a corner, he’s built like an inside slot nickel and he can cover from depth as a safety,” Harasymiak said. “He’s really physical fitting the run. He’s not going to shy away from contact.”

Newly hired Giants head coach Joe Judge preaches versatility, and Williamson has the ability to provide that to the franchise. It’ll be interesting to see how he matches up with the organization’s additional defensive backs in regards to roster spots and playing time.

During his senior campaign at Minnesota last year (13 games), Williamson notched 56 total tackles (36 solo) with four tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one interception (one pick-six), and three passes defended.