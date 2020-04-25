The New York Giants are taking a chance on Minnesota Golden Gopher cornerback Chris Williamson with a seventh-round pick.

The New York Giants need talent on the defensive side of the ball. It’s no surprise to see general manager Dave Gettleman spend four consecutive late-round picks on defensive players. The latest is cornerback Chris Williamson.

As a senior at Minnesota, Williamson racked up 4.0 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and one interception. If nothing else, Williamson is a high-energy slot guy who could end up surprising people.

At this point in the draft, acquiring a solid depth piece for the defensive backfield would be a plus for the Giants. Gettleman and company entered this draft with a treasure chest of seventh-round picks. Landing just one starting-caliber defensive player from those picks would be a win.

Williamson is the third defensive back taken by the Giants in the 2020 NFL Draft. The first was Alabama safety Xavier McKinney in the second round. The Giants followed that up by taking cornerback Darnay Holmes in the fourth round.