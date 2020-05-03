Recently drafted linebacker Tae Crowder truly believes he’ll be bringing a level of versatility to the New York Giants defense.

The annual Mr. Irrelevant pick in the NFL Draft was provided to the New York Giants this year, and with that specific selection, Big Blue decided to add depth to the inside linebacker position. New York ultimately chose Tae Crowder, who played his collegiate ball for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Crowder isn’t likely to see much playing time to begin with and will actually be fighting for a roster spot ahead of the 2020 regular season. But regardless of his eventual role, Crowder brings a level of versatility to the field, a crucial quality he spoke on this past week.

“I’m an aggressive player, a disciplined player,” Crowder said, per Patricia Traina of Sports Illustrated. “A hard-working player and I like to make plays for the team. I can play Sam; I can play Will and Mike. I’m pretty good in coverage. I love to fit the run, and I love to cover backs too.”

Crowder portrayed the ability to stop the run, rush the passer, and drop back in coverage during his Georgia days. Utilizing that athleticism at the next level will certainly catch the eyes of the coaching staff, so it’ll be interesting to see how Crowder fares in both the training camp and preseason periods.

In 2019 (his senior campaign), Crowder racked up 62 total tackles (29 solo) with four tackles for loss, four passes defended, and one fumble recovery, which he returned for a touchdown.