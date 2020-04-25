With the 255th and final pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, the New York Giants take Georgia linebacker Tae Crowder.

Georgia linebacker Tae Crowder is Mr. Irrelevant.

The New York Giants draft the Georgia Bulldog with the the 255th and final pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Crowder becomes the second Georgia player the Giants took after taking tackle Andrew Thomas with the fourth overall pick.

There are several reasons why the Giants decided to go with Crowder with the final pick. For one, he is battle-tested, having played four years in the SEC. In his four seasons he amassed 122 tackles with 10 tackles for loss, two interceptions, and 1.5 sacks.

Welcome to Big Blue, Tae Crowder! Mr. I̶r̶relevant 📺: 2020 #NFLDraft NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/SwUPAHQ72y — New York Giants (@Giants) April 25, 2020

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Crowder is an aggressive and disciplined linebacker. Like all seventh-round picks, if he’s going to make the team, he’s going to have to excel when training camp opens and in the preseason.

Having to face superior competition in college, the hard-hitting Crowder will be ready to make an impact this summer.