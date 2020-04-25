ATHENS, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 21: Chris Finke #10 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish pulls in a first half catch next to Tae Crowder #30 of the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Athens, Georgia.
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

With the 255th and final pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, the New York Giants take Georgia linebacker Tae Crowder.

Georgia linebacker Tae Crowder is Mr. Irrelevant.

The New York Giants draft the Georgia Bulldog with the the 255th and final pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Crowder becomes the second Georgia player the Giants took after taking tackle Andrew Thomas with the fourth overall pick.

There are several reasons why the Giants decided to go with Crowder with the final pick. For one, he is battle-tested, having played four years in the SEC. In his four seasons he amassed 122 tackles with 10 tackles for loss, two interceptions, and 1.5 sacks.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Crowder is an aggressive and disciplined linebacker. Like all seventh-round picks, if he’s going to make the team, he’s going to have to excel when training camp opens and in the preseason.

Having to face superior competition in college, the hard-hitting Crowder will be ready to make an impact this summer.

NYY

NYM

NYG

NYJ

NYK

BKN

NYR

NYI

NJD

SJU