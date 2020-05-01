Four-star recruit Frank Anselem narrows down his final list of schools and Seton Hall is still in the running.

Seton Hall is rubbing elbows with some of college basketball’s bluebloods on the recruiting trail. The Pirates are one of six teams vying for prospect Frank Anselem. The 6-foot-10 center is a four-star prospect according to 247Sports.

The center is part of the class of 2020 and he’s narrowed his list down to Seton Hall, Arkansas, Kentucky, San Diego State, Syracuse, and Western Kentucky.

After much deliberation, I have decided to list my final six schools as follows : ARKANSAS, KENTUCKY, SAN DIEGO STATE, SETON HALL, SYRACUSE and WESTERN KENTUCKY. Thanks to all the schools and coaches that have been recruiting me. Looking forward to seeing what the future holds. — Frank (@the2kfranky) May 1, 2020

According to Rivals, Anselem reclassified from the class of 2021 to 2020 and his list of schools changed. LSU, Georgia, and Alabama were previously in the running. The general consensus seems to be that Anselem will end up with Kentucky, but nothing is final.

Who knows whether or not the Pirates will land Anselem, but it’s hard to ignore Seton Hall’s presence on the recruiting trail. Following the cancelation of the 2020 NCAA Tournament, head coach Kevin Willard and his staff wasted no time looking forward.

The Pirates were active on the graduate transfer market and it paid off in a major way. Former Harvard star Bryce Aiken might be the best grad transfer guard of 2020 and he can help fill the void that Myles Powell is leaving behind.

Seton Hall has carved out a nice little niche in college basketball as a perennial tournament team, but NCAA Tournament success has eluded the Pirates during the Kevin Willard era. Bringing in four- and five-star recruits is a good way to build on the recent success in West Orange, NJ.