Wide Right Podcast episode No. 22 recaps the New York Giants’ performance in the 2020 NFL Draft and discusses the latest Markus Golden news.

Despite its virtual form, the 2020 NFL Draft was a total success, broadcasting in front of a record 55 million viewers. Sure, it wasn’t Las Vegas (which would’ve been amazing), but it was still awesome to see families of the draftees show excitement along with the different war room setups from coaches and general managers.

It was apparent some teams won the challenge of the annual event, and the list without a doubt includes the New York Giants. The organization addressed a number of needs throughout the roster and ultimately improved, at least on paper.

And thankfully, the Wide Right Podcast is here for the recap.

We’ll weigh in on Big Blue taking Georgia left tackle Andrew Thomas with the No. 4 overall pick, which was a surprise to some. Many believed if they were going to address the offensive tackle spot, they would’ve selected Alabama’s Jedrick Wills or Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs. Nonetheless, Thomas is a solid player who will surely protect the young, emerging offensive weapons this team employs.

The Giants actually ended up drafting offensive linemen with three of their first five selections. They additionally picked Uconn tackle Matt Peart in the third round and Oregon guard Shane Lemieux in the fifth.

New York also executed a steal in the second round with the selection of Alabama’s Xavier McKinney, who many are saying is the best safety in this class.

Along with draft discussions, this episode will include the latest news on edge rusher Markus Golden, who Big Blue placed the unrestricted free agent tender on this week.

Will he ultimately be a Giant when the 2020 season commences?

You can listen to the latest edition of the Wide Right Podcast at the top of the page. It can also be found (and subscribed to) on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, and Megaphone.