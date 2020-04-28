New Jersey Devils forward Kyle Palmieri addressed the media quarantined from his home, but didn’t reveal any hints on a return.

It’s easy to forget that the New Jersey Devils had 13 games left on their 2019-20 regular-season schedule. They were well out of the race for a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

With that being said, it was nice to see New Jersey’s leading scorer, Kyle Palmieri, doing well while addressing the media on Monday.

After participating in a video call, quarantined from his home on Long Island, the one-time 30 goal-scorer was calm with his tone and sounded like the lead voice for the franchise.

Palmieri expressed how he and veteran netminder Cory Schneider have done their part as sources of communication for updates. The two veterans have been in touch with most of his teammates to try and keep them in the loop.

The 2009 first-round draft pick revealed zero hints in regards to when the NHL would return, but his interview was reassuring to hear nonetheless.

It’s assuring for Jersey fans knowing a well-spoken and true competitor such as Palmieri was the player to address the media. Although some fans are surely wondering if the winger will earn a contract extension to stay in Jersey this offseason.

The 29-year-old’s contract expires after the 2020-21 season, but that’s if there is a campaign.

For the record, Palmieri was also asked what he thought of P.K. Subban’s gameshow since the stoppage. Surprisingly, the winger said he hasn’t watched it yet.

Palmieri is the only Devil to net 20-or-more goals every season since joining the team in 2015. He was on his way to another 30-goal campaign prior to the outbreak of coronavirus.