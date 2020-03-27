New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban is contributing positive vibes during the NHL’s suspension by hosting a new game show.

While P.K. Subban has struggled on the ice during his first season with the New Jersey Devils, there’s no question that the blueliner knows how to entertain and make a positive impact in the community.

Per Mike Morreale of NHL.com, the 2012-13 Norris Trophy winner is set to host a trivia game show during the NHL season’s suspension.

The league is fortunate that its players have been provocative and are engaging with fans during this crazy time. Subban is taking things to a whole new level though.

No. 76 also jumped on a video conference with the league and hinted details for what the show might entail. Other fellow NHL skaters such as Alex Ovechkin were present to brighten up fans’ spirits during the pause. For the record, it seems Subban believes that Ovechkin can catch Wayne Gretzky’s all-time record for goals scored (894).

P.K. Subban of the Devils will host a trivia-based game show that will feature fans, celebrities and NHL players during the NHL pause.https://t.co/okLh32Ah3D — NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) March 26, 2020

Subban obviously hopes to entertain and distract fans from the pandemic. His show will reportedly feature fans, current NHL players, and celebrities. It’ll be interesting to see if former NHL greats make the effort to appear on the show or at least promote it.

The show doesn’t have a set premiere date, but the chances are fans can expect to see more details within the next week.

Meanwhile, Subban is staying in Los Angeles at his offseason home. Does that possibly leave Devil fans with major questions that he might eventually end up on a West Coast team?

Either way, knowing Subban’s personality, his show shouldn’t disappoint.