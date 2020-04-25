The New York Giants have selected South Carolina inside linebacker T.J. Brunson in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

This year’s NFL Draft is winding down, and the New York Giants keep bolstering the defensive unit.

With the No. 238 overall pick (seventh round), Big Blue has decided to select South Carolina inside linebacker T.J. Brunson. The 22-year-old is expected to come into this organization and provide depth within a position group that already includes Blake Martinez, Ryan Connelly, and David Mayo.

This past year (his senior campaign), Brunson recorded 77 total tackles (44 solo) with six tackles for loss, one pick, and five passes defended through 11 games. Throughout his four-year career (43 total games), he racked up 283 total tackles (164 solo) with 21 tackles for loss, six sacks, and four fumble recoveries.

Brunson measures out to be 6-foot-1 and weighs 230 pounds.

How will Brunson fit into the Giants defense?

Brunson is a depth piece right now, as many seventh-round selections are. At the moment, Martinez would likely start in a 3-4 scheme with Mayo and Connelly battling for the other spot. It may thus be tough for Brunson to find time in a starting role right away.

Therefore, it’s up to the Gamecock to stand out in both training camp and preseason. The coaches will be keeping their eyes on him to see what he can truly bring to the table. If he impresses, don’t be surprised if he climbs up the depth chart.

The work needs to be put in though, so we’ll find out soon enough what his future in a Giants uniform holds.