New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley joins in on the fun during Shaquille O’Neal’s recent virtual DJ set.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has many of us quarantined in our homes, a number of athletes and celebrities are finding ways to pass the time that could benefit both themselves and their beloved fans.

The latest to do so is NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, who hosted a virtual DJ set during an Instagram live stream on Thursday. A number of people thus decided to join in on the fun and be a part of a split-screen experience, including New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley while he watched the 2020 NFL Draft’s opening round.

Barkley only spoke with Shaq for a short period of time, discussing how he bought his mother a house before he was drafted along with how the Cowboys drafted Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Saquon was just a draftee out of Penn State two years ago. Commissioner Roger Goodell called his name early, as the Giants took him No. 2 overall after undergoing a three-win 2017 campaign. He then went on to lead the NFL in scrimmage yards (2,028) during his rookie season and win the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.

Of course, this year’s edition of the draft is completely virtual due to the pandemic, but still an event worth watching.

Barkley is surely excited about his team’s pick. The Giants drafted Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas with the No. 4 overall selection, a standout athlete who’s expected to bolster an offensive line that’s struggled for years at this point. Thomas was a unanimous All-American this past season.