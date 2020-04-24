New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones made an appearance during the NFL’s Draft-A-Thon on Thursday night.

On Thursday, the New York Giants finally made the decision many had been going back and forth on for months. In the first round of this year’s NFL Draft, they ultimately decided to select Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas at No. 4 overall. It’s a pick that may surprise some fans, but they needed to bolster the offensive line in order to protect Daniel Jones.

And speaking of the young quarterback, Jones made an appearance during the NFL Draft-A-Thon on NFL Network right as Roger Goodell was announcing his team’s pick. Jones tried to hide the fact that he prematurely knew the selection, but eventually caved after the news broke.

Stop picking on the kid you bullys. @TheClemReport pic.twitter.com/RHBHtWjw6y — Team Vivalo (@TeamVivalo) April 24, 2020

“The commissioner in his well-appointed basement is about to make this announcement right here…it’s Andrew Thomas, you got yourself a pass protector,” NFL Network’s Rich Eisen said.

“Here we go, I had no idea…I’m kidding, someone texted me a couple of minutes ago,” Jones said, a response that was met with much laughter from the rest of the participants in the video call. “That’s exciting though.”

Eisen then proceeded to tell Jones, who’s entering his second year with the Giants, that he’s “not a good liar at all.”

Jones is surely a fan of the pick, considering the fact that establishing a dominant offensive line is what the Giants need to do in order to maximize the potential of their young offensive weapons. Thomas will provide plenty of assistance in those regards.

Now, it’s time for the Giants to address the center position in the second or third round on Friday.