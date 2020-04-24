Newly acquired New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas is open to playing either tackle spot when he enters the pros.

On Thursday night, the New York Giants and general manager Dave Gettleman decided to draft for need and select Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas. Having earned unanimous All-American honors this past season, the 21-year-old will certainly bolster an offensive line that’s struggled for years.

There’s a chance he will start at right tackle and eventually transition over to the left side if Nate Solder struggles, which he has for much of his Giants tenure (2018-present).

Thomas was most recently a left tackle for the Bulldogs and started 13 games from that spot last year, but he’s ultimately willing to show his versatility and play either position in the NFL.

Andrew Thomas on how it feels to be a Giant ‼️#GiantsPride | @MetLife pic.twitter.com/HBRQHEGvZF — New York Giants (@Giants) April 24, 2020

“I’m just ready to get to work, wherever they put me, that’s where I’m going to play,” Thomas told Big Blue play-by-play announcer Bob Papa and Giants legends Carl Banks and Shaun O’Hara in a virtual interview on Thursday night. “I really don’t have a preference, just trying to do my best to get on the field.”

If Thomas immediately plays on the right side, he’ll most definitely start and render the potential Nick Gates-Cam Fleming position battle nonexistent. Thomas is the better option to have in the starting lineup right now and is hopefully going to be a staple on the offensive line for years.

Now, only time will tell if the Giants will move onto the next step in the process and draft a center for the future.