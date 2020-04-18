New York Giants GM Dave Gettleman’s NFL draft setup recently came under fire, but Brandon Beane says you “can’t trust” his former boss.

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane worked for Dave Gettleman when they were in Carolina together. He thinks the current New York Giants general manager is playing with the media a little bit.

Gettleman was recently ridiculed for a photo of his draft room setup which wasn’t exactly a high-tech operation. His laptop was surrounded by binders and piles full of paper. However, Beane thinks Gettleman is just throwing out some “curveballs” before the arrival of the 2020 NFL Draft.

“Can’t trust him. Dave’s smart, man. He’s throwing all the curveballs out there,” Beane said on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take.” The comment was in reference to a viral photo of Gettleman’s old-school draft room setup in his home. “He’s actually pretty tech-savvy. Don’t let him fool you in all seriousness.”

This move would fall in line with Gettleman’s antics from the past. For better or worse, he seems to get a kick out of playing his cards close to the chest. He’s the kind of GM who will throw out a smokescreen to keep other teams around the league guessing.

Has it worked during his tenure with the Giants? Not quite. Despite drafting the promising young tandem of Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones in successive years, the Giants are still waiting to see that talent translate to wins. His 9-23 record could have easily cost him his job, but New York decided to bring him back to team up with new head coach Joe Judge.

Needless to say, this year’s draft will be a make-or-break moment for Gettleman. It doesn’t matter how many computer screens he’ll have on his desk this weekend. The only thing that really matters is making sure he hits on his picks.