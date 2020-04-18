Whenever basketball is back, Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie is going to represent Team Nigeria on the international stage.

Whenever the Olympics take place, Spencer Dinwiddie will be there. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Brooklyn Nets guard is going to join Team Nigeria after failing to receive an invite from Team USA. The outspoken guard took to Twitter to confirm the news.

Well now y’all know lol https://t.co/7FnFAMIbVt — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) April 18, 2020

Dinwiddie, 27, immediately becomes Nigeria’s best player and he gives the country a major boost as it prepares for its next test. Originally set to be held this summer, the Olympics are hanging in the balance as the world grapples with the world-wide coronavirus pandemic. Nigeria qualified for the Olympics by finishing first among African nations at the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

The lead guard will join a team that boasts a handful of NBA players. Al Farouq-Aminu is the biggest name on the squad, but he’s flanked by Josh Okogie and Chimezie Metu.

If and when the 2020 Olympics take place, Dinwiddie might have to go against some of his teammates. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are both in the running to play for Team USA. Additionally, Joe Harris is on the 44-man preliminary roster after a strong individual showing at the World Cup, but he’s unlikely to make the final team.

Although the 2019-20 NBA season is still on a hiatus, Dinwiddie posted the most impressive numbers of his career. After being thrust into the starting lineup to take over for the oft-injured Kyrie Irving, Dinwiddie flirted with an All-Star appearance. His All-Star campaign ultimately fell short, but he posted career highs in points (20.6), assists (6.8), and minutes per game (31.2).

His emergence wasn’t enough to catapult him onto the radar of Team USA, but he’s still going to have his chance to shine on an international stage. At 27, Dinwiddie is entering the prime of his career. So long as his health holds up, he’ll be able to play at a high level in at least three major tournaments for Nigeria.