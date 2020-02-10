Three Brooklyn Nets—Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Joe Harris—are among the finalists to make USA Basketball’s team for the Olympics.

USA Basketball is looking to rebound in the 2020 Olympics after a disappointing seventh-place finish at the 2019 FIBA World Cup and the Brooklyn Nets could have representation for the revenge tour.

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Joe Harris are all in the running to make the final 12-man Olympics roster. If Durant and Irving are healthy, they should have strong chances to make the final squad.

They were both on the Rio de Janeiro 2016 gold medal squad with DeAndre Jordan. It’s where they say they hatched the idea to link up together via free agency.

In addition to his win in 2016, Durant won gold in London 2012. Both Irving (2014) and Durant (2010) have World Cup wins under their belt as well.

Harris, on the other hand, would be a major surprise to make the final squad. The three-point assassin was on the World Cup team that fell short of expectations over the summer. All 12 players from that team are among the pool of 44 finalists, but most will have a tough time cracking the final roster.

It’s worth noting that there won’t be tryouts. Rather, the final group will be chosen by a committee with availability and health in mind.

Nets fans haven’t had the opportunity to see Durant, Irving, and Harris on the court together yet. Of course, Durant is still recovering from his Achilles injury he suffered in the 2019 NBA Finals. Irving missed extensive time early with a shoulder impingement and is currently out with a knee sprain.

Brooklyn hasn’t had much luck with injuries and there’s at least a chance—albeit a small one—that the first time the Nets see Irving and Durant play together will be over the summer.