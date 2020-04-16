Retired New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, who isn’t the most active on social media, may finally make a Twitter account.

New chapter, new Eli Manning?

This past January, the longtime New York Giants quarterback decided to call it quits after 16 seasons in East Rutherford. He was more than active on the field, having finished seventh all-time in both career touchdown passes and passing yards. But despite the fact that his career somewhat came up during the social media era, he hasn’t exactly taken part in any of the online platforms…at all.

But that could change, according to former Giant Lawrence Tynes. The retired kicker, who kicked the game-winner in the NFC Championships that sent the Giants to Super Bowls 42 and 46, recently revealed a text exchange with Eli via his own Twitter account.

I had a really nice text exchange with a QB friend of mine telling him he needs to activate a Twitter account. Here is the reply, fingers crossed 🤞🏼 pic.twitter.com/vvH5hV2VPO — 𝐋𝐚𝐰𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐧𝐞𝐬 (@lt4kicks) April 15, 2020

One million followers “instantly” is a little bit of a stretch. Tom Brady joined Twitter in March of last year and only has 1.09 million followers on the platform as we speak. But, Eli would definitely receive a ton of interaction once that first tweet is sent if he does indeed make an account.

Due to the fact that he’s done playing the game he loves, Eli likely has plenty of time on his hands to join Twitter. Not to mention, seeing him pop up on the platform would be a nice change of pace amid the quarantine lifestyle we’re all experiencing. All in all, It’s a movement I’m here for and I’m sure tons of other Giants fans are as well.