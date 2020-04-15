The New York Knicks are offering two fans the chance to sit in the war room while the team makes its picks during the 2020 NBA Draft.

Every New York Knicks fan has wondered what it’s like to be in the draft war room while the decision-makers select the next crop of players. Well now—for a hefty price—two lucky Knicks fans will be able to find out.

The organization is holding an auction to benefit the “All In Challenge”—a fundraiser aimed at raising millions to combat food insecurity during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The challenge is the brainchild of Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils co-owner Michael Rubin. Former player and current front office executive Allan Houston announced the Knicks’ plans on Twitter.

We join @ALLAN_HOUSTON in the #ALLINCHALLENGE in efforts to raise money and provide food for those in need during this crisis. For the chance to join Allan in the Knicks war room during the 2020 NBA Draft, hit the link, https://t.co/vc11EvTj2D. Who else is ALL IN? pic.twitter.com/TLMod8V5iW — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) April 15, 2020

“Hi, this is Allan Houston of the New York Knicks,” he said. “And on behalf of the New York Knicks, we accept the ‘All In Challenge’ and we are all in.”

Houston went on to talk about the devastation that coronavirus has caused in our country, highlighting New York State and City in particular. However, the Knick legend transitioned to exactly what the organization is doing as part of the “All In Challenge.”

“The New York Knicks are doing our part by joining this great cause and by offering a once-in-a-lifetime experience for two fans. You’ll join me and the rest of the New York Knicks management team in the war room on NBA draft night as we select the newest New York Knicks.

“You’ll get a behind-the-scenes look at how we make our picks and be the first one to know who we pick. The next day, you’ll have a chance to play a game of HORSE against myself and fellow Knicks legend, John Starks, before spending the rest of the day with the new Knicks, as they get their first New York City experience. You’ll join them on their first tour of Madison Square Garden when they meet the press and as they visit other New York City landmarks.”

The bidding starts at $10,000, so the opportunity of a lifetime won’t come cheap. With that said, the money is going to a fantastic cause. It’s still unclear when the 2020 NBA Draft will take place, but the Knicks deserve a ton of credit for stepping up to offer this unique prize.

But that’s not all the Knicks are doing. On behalf of the Knicks, Houston challenged the rest of the NBA and the WNBA to come up with similar contributions to the “All In Challenge.”

As the coronavirus pandemic has taken hold of the globe, the Knicks have stepped forward to assist in a myriad of ways. Knicks and Rangers owner James Dolan is still paying Madison Square Garden staff while sports are on hiatus. Julius Randle, Bobby Portis, and Dennis Smith Jr. have all contributed to various causes to help their communities.

We still don’t know when sports will return, but until then, the Knicks seem intent on doing everything they can to help the world heal.