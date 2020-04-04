In conjunction with the NBA, the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets are donating much-needed personal protective equipment to New York City.

The NBA is stepping up to help New York City, the area in the country that has been hit hardest by the outbreak of coronavirus. The NBA, New York Knicks, and Brooklyn Nets are leading the charge by donating one million surgical masks for essential workers in New York City.

NEW: The @NBA is contributing 1 million desperately needed surgical masks for New York's essential workers in collaboration with @nyknicks, @BrooklynNets and China's Consul General Huang Ping. New York thanks you. We are beyond grateful for this gift of critically needed PPE. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 4, 2020

At this critical point in time, area hospitals need all the supplies they can get. Masks are some of the personal protective gear that health care workers need the most.

Credit to the Knicks and Nets for taking steps to help out New York City. Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils co-owner Michael Rubin recently began producing masks and gowns for hospitals in Philadelphia and eventually New York and New Jersey in the Fanatics jersey factory.

In addition to this gesture, Knicks and Rangers owner James Dolan offered to let New York State use Madison Square Garden if Governor Andrew Cuomo felt like it would be helpful. That hasn’t happened yet, but the point is that the local sports teams have stepped up to help out anywhere they can.

In addition to helping health care workers, the Knicks and Nets are taking care of their own employees. Dolan committed to paying MSG game-day staff through March 3 and he also set up a $3.2 million relief fund. Dolan was recently diagnosed with coronavirus but was feeling well enough to continue running day-to-day business operations.

The Nets and owner Joe Tsai, on the other hand, are committing to pay workers through May. Both teams are doing the right thing during these strange times.