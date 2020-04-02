While the NBA is on hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak, the New York Knicks are taking the time to thank health care professionals.

On Thursday, the New York Knicks sent out an inspirational message to doctors, nurses, first responders, and health care professionals everywhere.

The message begins with team president Leon Rose and interim head coach Mike Miller before shifting towards the players on the team.

A message from the Knicks family. #NBATogether pic.twitter.com/Kx1HW8jYSQ — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) April 2, 2020

“On behalf of the New York Knicks, we would like to thank all of our doctors and nurses, first responders, all of our health care professionals that are doing so much to help everyone in our country. We want to thank all of you for your dedication and your passion to serve.

“You are inspiring all of us and teaching the world about teamwork and sacrifice. You are the true heroes and we are cheering for you, just like you cheer for us. I hope you guys are staying safe, hope you guys are washing your hands. I miss y’all at the Garden so much.

“It is very important to take this seriously. We need to continue to support our communities, stay home, stay safe, and wash your hands for a full 20 seconds. If we work together, take care of each other, and listen to the experts, together we can block out this virus.”

Good work by the Knicks here. Obviously, this is a small gesture compared to the heroic work being done by health care professionals throughout the country. Yet, the message of hope and support is a nice touch from the Knickerbockers.

Although the message takes center stage, it’s hard to ignore Mike Miller’s quarantine facial hair. The basketball junkie is probably immersing himself in game tape during the break and wanted to try out the goatee. Can’t hate on it.

Jokes aside, this message is only a small part of what some Knicks are doing to help during the coronavirus pandemic. Julius Randle, Bobby Portis, and Dennis Smith Jr. have all made charitable donations to help their communities cope during these troubling times.

Randle and Portis donated meals to City Harvest in New York while Smith provided food vouchers to first responders in Fayetteville, NC. The third-year guard also bought 32 computers for kids in his community who are going to be learning remotely for the foreseeable future.