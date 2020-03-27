As the world faces the growing threat of coronavirus, three New York Knicks are using their platform to give back to those who need it most.

As the New York Knicks wait in limbo with the rest of the NBA, Julius Randle, Bobby Portis, and Dennis Smith Jr. are giving back to the community. Randle and Portis are giving meals to those in the New York area while Smith provides assistance to the people of Fayetteville, NC.

Julius Randle and Bobby Portis, with HelloFresh, are donating $180,000 worth of meals to City Harvest, NYC’s private response to hunger and largest food rescue organization. Additionally, Randle and Portis are each contributing $50,000 to support City Harvest’s operations — Steve Popper (@StevePopper) March 27, 2020

Dennis Smith Jr, will be purchasing food vouchers for 575 first responders at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in his hometown of Fayetteville, NC. He’s also purchasing 32 computers for local students to have the ability to learn remotely while schools are closed. — Steve Popper (@StevePopper) March 27, 2020

Good stuff from all three of these guys. Portis and Randle are teaming up with City Harvest and HelloFresh to give out meals to those who need it in New York City.

Smith, on the other hand, is donating food vouchers to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in addition to donating 32 computers to students in his hometown. Students all over the country are out of school. Smith’s generous donation should help a few students while coronavirus keeps schools shut down.

Kudos to Randle, Portis, and Smith for stepping up to do what is right.

There’s still no telling when the NBA will start playing games again. There are talks of eventually restarting play with teams playing games in one central location, but there are hurdles to jump before the NBA can get to that point.

If and when the league does decide to resume play, it’s likely that the Knicks have played their last game. In order to make up for lost time, the NBA could jump right into the playoffs following the hiatus. If that’s the case, the final game of New York’s turbulent season will be a win over the Atlanta Hawks.

But things are bound to change in the coming weeks and months.