NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 29: Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks smiles as he runs out the clock in the final minute of the game against the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden on February 29, 2020 in New York City.The New York Knicks defeated the Chicago Bulls 125-115.NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

As the world faces the growing threat of coronavirus, three New York Knicks are using their platform to give back to those who need it most.

As the New York Knicks wait in limbo with the rest of the NBA, Julius Randle, Bobby Portis, and Dennis Smith Jr. are giving back to the community. Randle and Portis are giving meals to those in the New York area while Smith provides assistance to the people of Fayetteville, NC.

Good stuff from all three of these guys. Portis and Randle are teaming up with City Harvest and HelloFresh to give out meals to those who need it in New York City.

Smith, on the other hand, is donating food vouchers to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in addition to donating 32 computers to students in his hometown. Students all over the country are out of school. Smith’s generous donation should help a few students while coronavirus keeps schools shut down.

Kudos to Randle, Portis, and Smith for stepping up to do what is right.

There’s still no telling when the NBA will start playing games again. There are talks of eventually restarting play with teams playing games in one central location, but there are hurdles to jump before the NBA can get to that point.

If and when the league does decide to resume play, it’s likely that the Knicks have played their last game. In order to make up for lost time, the NBA could jump right into the playoffs following the hiatus. If that’s the case, the final game of New York’s turbulent season will be a win over the Atlanta Hawks.

But things are bound to change in the coming weeks and months.

