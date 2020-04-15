The New York Giants have accepted the All In Challenge after retired quarterback Eli Manning nominated them on Tuesday.

The All In Challenge, launched this week by Fanatics founder Michael Rubin, is a fundraising effort in order to provide food for those affected by COVID-19 — children, the elderly, along with those on the front lines.

Per the All In Challenge website, “the world’s preeminent sports, music and entertainment figures will donate their most prized possessions and be challenged to create once-in-a-lifetime experiences that will be both available for online auction and as giveaways,” with all of the money going towards those affected.

On Tuesday, legendary New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning accepted the challenge after a nomination from his older brother, Peyton. Eli offered up the 2011 Corvette he earned by winning the Super Bowl 46 MVP before nominating the Giants organization. The team then accepted the challenge late Tuesday night.

Daniel Jones and the NY Giants have accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE. Go to https://t.co/D0FYe6J9o6 to participate & be on the lookout for a once-in-a-lifetime Giants experience to help feed the hungry during this challenging time. pic.twitter.com/IEV8eubcLe — New York Giants (@Giants) April 15, 2020

“On behalf of the entire Giants organization, we’d like to say thank you to Eli for nominating us,” Giants quarterback Daniel Jones said. “We accept the challenge, we’re all in. The opportunity to help out those in need, to help out all those affected by this coronavirus and join this challenge is an opportunity we proudly accept.

“We’re going to offer a gameday package of four club seats, four field passes before the game to watch the players warm up and also the opportunity to walk out with the captains for the coin toss before the game. In addition, Eli threw in a dinner with him the night before the game…we’re going to nominate a Giants legend, Hall of Famer Michael Strahan, to join the challenge.”

Eli was hoping the Giants would pull through with an awesome package for the challenge, and did they ever. Regardless of what game it’s for or what week or month it lands on, this will be an awesome experience for any four individuals.

All Giants fans, football fans, and fans of the challenge should be excited to see what Strahan has to offer.